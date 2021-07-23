Cancel
16 Belly Chains To Help You Layer On The Body Baubles Like It's 2003

By Eliza Huber
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce reserved for the sceniest of Y2K celebrities — think: Amanda Bynes, Christina Aguilera, Christina Milian, and Nelly Furtado — the belly chain is once again enjoying a resurgence. We’ve seen the waist-skimming baubles in bikini pics posted by Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Rodrigo as well as paired with ready-to-wear on Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian. They’ve even appeared on catwalks at Chanel, Jacquemus, and Dior. Essentially, a skimpy summer look is not complete until a gold or silver chain — sometimes embellished with pearls or other stones — is encircling your waist.

