For the first time in two years Greg Sankey kicked off SEC Media Days from behind a podium in the Grand Ballroom of the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Al. Obviously, the circumstances surrounding the league are much different than the last time Sankey spoke to the media in-person, sharing the news that the 2020 SEC Tournament was canceled. Monday afternoon the commissioner addressed the changes around the NCAA and the COVID-19 pandemic as the league plans to return to normal in the fall of 2021.