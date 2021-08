TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is monitoring red tide and fish kills using a helicopter, an airplane, and satellite imagery. "With the helicopters, we don't want to go as far offshore with those, but what we can do is get a little bit closer to the water, so in the case of a fish kill, we can get a little bit closer and we can even sometimes get a sense of which fish might be involved, what the size of those fish are," said Dr. Kate Hubbard, a research scientist for the FWC.