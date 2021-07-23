Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Rowland trial live updates: Blood found on items owned by the defendant, witness says

By Emily Bohatch, The State (Columbia, S.C.)
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Jul. 23—COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial of Nathaniel Rowland, a man accused of killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, entered its fifth day Friday. Josephson's case gained nation attention after it was reported that she was killed after mistakenly getting into a car that was not her Uber while out celebrating in Five Points, the entertainment district in Columbia most frequented by USC students.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
City
Sumter, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Blood#Yankee Candle#Defense#Impala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy