Rowland trial live updates: Blood found on items owned by the defendant, witness says
Jul. 23—COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial of Nathaniel Rowland, a man accused of killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, entered its fifth day Friday. Josephson's case gained nation attention after it was reported that she was killed after mistakenly getting into a car that was not her Uber while out celebrating in Five Points, the entertainment district in Columbia most frequented by USC students.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0