LANCASTER, Calif. — The city of Lancaster in the Antelope Valley and the town of Namie in Fukushima, Japan, would seem to have little in common. One is a landlocked area at the edge of the Mojave Desert. The other is a coastal region half a world away that experienced a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 50-foot tsunami and then a nuclear meltdown that forced its 21,000 residents to evacuate in 2011.