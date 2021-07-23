Meet the Most Adorable Dog & Bunny Friends, Bear & Mighty Smols
A dog and bunny friends? These two make for the cutest furry duo. Cats and dogs are becoming more of a common occurrence. But what about dog and bunny friends?. Rabbits are generally thought of as pets that sit in a hutch or come out every now and then to hop around. However, these small animals have become more popular like their dog and cat counterparts. Besides, who wouldn't want baby bunnies hopping around their living rooms? Puppy and bunny set the pet friends bar pretty high. This Golden Retriever and his bunny make for the cutest best friends.www.wideopenpets.com
Comments / 0