Austin Gone-ber Coming off back-to-back quality starts after his return from the injured list, Austin Gomber kicked off the game in promising fashion with a four pitch strikeout of Tommy Pham. Things quickly devolved from there. Gomber walked Adam Frazier on five pitches, then gave up a single to Manny Machado. A Jake Cronenworth double cleared the bases and put the Padres up early. It isn’t ideal to be down early, but it’s only two runs and a recoverable situation. Gomber walked Wil Myers to load the bases, but then struck out new Padres acquisition Jake Marisnick for the second out. Escaping with minimal damage was within view... until Ha-Seong Kim struck a two-run double to put the Padres up 4-0. Gomber would strike out the ninth batter of the inning in pitcher Reiss Knehr to stop the bleeding, but the damage was done. He would not return for the second inning and the Rockies would run a bullpen game for the remaining seven innings.