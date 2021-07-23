Morrison Police Department

On Wednesday, July 14th, at approximately 8:54 am, Morrison Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Vasilica F. Benner, age 31 of Maple Park, in the 400 block of East Lincolnway for moving and registration violations. As a result of the traffic stop, Benner was issued a written warning for Expired Registration and arrested pursuant to an Arrest Warrant (Controlled Substance Violation) issued by the State of Iowa. Benner was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.