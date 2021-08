Karachi [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): A container truck carrying 780 sugar bags fell into the sea at Karachi port after its brakes failed, but the driver was unhurt. The mishap would cause a loss of millions to the state-run Trading Corporation of Pakistan, according to ARY News.The price of food items including sugar, wheat flour was increased in Pakistan in early July as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved an increase in rates of sugar, wheat flour, and ghee (butter) at the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan, as per The News International.