The cavalry of political correctness has stampeded into Cleveland and taken the Indians away. The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians. Thus ends the legendary run of the storied Indians, the team that brought Larry Doby into the major leagues from the old Negro leagues. Doby was the second African American player, behind the Brooklyn Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson, to make it to the big leagues. Now, the Indians are bowing to the pressures of wokeness run amuck.