Moratorium enacted to address drainage issues, what about traffic problems?

Redrawing the lines for 11 Parish Council districts is a work in progress, a process whereby the principle of “one-man, one vote” is supposed to be accomplished. Of course, ever since Elbridge Gerry figured out how to pencil-whip the district lines around Boston to favor the Democratic-Republicans over the Federalists it has taken a backseat to partisan political interests. On the parish level it is more about bolstering the chances of incumbency, a truism on display during November 10’s Redistricting Workshop.

