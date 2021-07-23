Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Associated's spending priorities: Commercial expansion, digital upgrade

By Jon Prior
American Banker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociated Banc-Corp is expected to announce a new growth plan by mid-September that includes an investment in improving its digital banking offers. Executives at the Green Bay, Wisconsin, company did not disclose Thursday how much they will spend on the initiative, or many other details about the plan. But by eliminating Associated’s previous expense guidance of $625 million for 2021, they signaled that the effort will cost a significant sum of money.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Columbus, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Wealth Management#Mortgage#Banc Corp#Associated#Huntington Bancshares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

U.S. Bank bets against Zoom fatigue in customer service

U.S. Bancorp is augmenting its communication tools for customers with a technology that is pervasive among consumers in their personal and professional lives but still rarely used by large banks to talk to customers: video. According to Javelin Strategy & Research, Citigroup and U.S. Bank are the only two of...
BusinessCoinDesk

Genesis Digital Assets Raises $125M to Fuel US and Nordic Expansion

The investment was led by Kingsway Capital, a U.K-based private equity fund with over $2 billion in assets under management. Genesis Digital Assets has raised $125 million in equity funding to fuel its expansion plans in the U.S. and the Nordic region. The investment was led by Kingsway Capital, a...
Economycarriermanagement.com

Digital Home Insurer Hippo Expands Into Commercial Insurance Market

Hippo, an InsurTech MGA known until now for digital homeowners insurance, is jumping into the commercial insurance market. The company’s initial focus in the space still involves residences, however. The California-based startup said its expansion will focus on “targeted commercial insurance” customers. Its first product in the space is a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Spaulding Ridge's Rapid Growth Leads To Expansion Of Global Leadership Team; Announces Three New Associate Partners

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has announced three promotions to support its current stage of hypergrowth: Mansha Monga to Associate Partner in the DocuSign Practice; Keith Jackson to Associate Partner in the Anaplan Practice; and Razaam Shafqat to Associate Partner in the UK.
San Jose, CAAmerican Banker

PayPal faces SEC probe of fees paid to banks behind debit cards

PayPal Holdings dropped after it said it’s facing probes from both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The SEC is investigating whether the swipe fees paid to the banks that issue PayPal’s debit cards are consistent with Federal Reserve guidelines, the San Jose, California-based company said Thursday in a quarterly regulatory filing. The agency is also investigating how PayPal reports marketing fees earned from its branded-card program.
Washington Stateaithority.com

Digital Asset Association Ramps Up in Washington

The Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association (Global DCA) Hires D.C.-Based Public Affairs Consulting Firm Atlas Crossing. Global DCA is pleased to announce that it has retained Atlas Crossing, a strategic intelligence and public affairs consulting firm, to enhance its U.S. federal outreach efforts. As Global DCA continues to establish itself as the leading self-regulatory association for the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry, Atlas Crossing will utilize its decades of collective bipartisan experience to cultivate Congressional and federal agency advocacy on behalf of Global DCA, advising on strategy to foster responsible regulations, serve as a resource to policymakers and provide a platform for industy’s engagement.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Commercial Real Estate Guide: Digital Marketing: About KLOUD Real Estate Marketing

KLOUD Real Estate Marketing was established in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to amplify the digital presence of commercial real estate companies through innovative marketing solutions. For decades, CRE companies had generated leads and business opportunities via face-to-face interactions, but as the world shut down and traditional approaches became obsolete, many companies lacked the digital expertise needed to reach their target markets.
Small Businesslynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Banking strategies for market uncertainty

Planning for rising costs, accessing working capital, and investing in technology upgrades are just some of the ways local companies are navigating an uncertain time. I’m not an economist. I’m a banker. While I can’t predict what will happen in the market, I have the opportunity to speak with local business owners every day, which gives me a clear picture of the challenges facing local entrepreneurs. Currently, concerns about inflation, inventory management, and rising production costs come up in almost every conversation. While businesses are experiencing and addressing these challenges in different ways, banking support and services can be part of the solution. Here are a few examples.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

South Carolina considers ARPA spending for broadband expansion

(The Center Square) – While $8.8 billion is expected to come into South Carolina from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the bulk of that funding will be going to local and county governments or directly to individual state agencies. That leaves about $2.5 billion for the state to manage...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Acquire Investors Bancorp (ISBC) in $3.5 Billion Cash and Stock Deal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or "Citizens") and Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Investors") announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which Citizens will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Investors for a combination of stock and cash.
EconomyAmerican Banker

What an unusual merger in New Jersey says about bank M&A

Some mutual banks are taking advantage of the surge in merger-and-acquisition activity, enabling them to build scale at the same rate as stock-traded banks. Spencer Savings Bank in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, became the second depositor-owned institution in little more than 10 months to announce a deal for a stock-traded bank. The $3.4 billion-asset Spencer agreed this month to acquire the $414 million-asset Mariner’s Bancorp in nearby Edgewater, New Jersey, for an undisclosed cash payout.
Laredo, TXAmerican Banker

How community banks can support the post pandemic recovery

Community banks have played and will continue to play a key role in supporting local economies across the country. Join us in a lively conversation with Dennis E. Nixon, President & CEO of International Bank of Commerce (Laredo, Texas) & Chairman, International Bancshares Corporation and Eddie Aldrete, Senior Vice President at International Bank of Commerce as we discuss: (1) the need for bankers and the business community to become involved in political issues. From minimum wage and issues that affect small businesses to regulatory issues that directly affect the banking industry, banking and business leaders need to be thought leaders in the public conversation and (2) how bankers can play a pivotal advocacy role in the free trade process.
Technologyithinkdiff.com

In Q3 2021, Apple saw double digit growth for switchers and upgraders

Apple recently published its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021, ending in June. At the earnings call, the company’s CEO Tim Cook said that Apple saw “double-digit” growth for switchers and upgraders in the Q3. The company reported an impressive $81.4 billion in revenue across products and services for the third quarter of 2021 with 36 percent year-on-year growth. iPhone sales grew by 50 percent, generating $39.6 billion in sales.
Worldmpamag.com

Investors continue to hunger for Canada’s commercial assets

A combination of record-low borrowing costs and abundant cash has continued to fuel investors’ appetite for Canadian commercial assets during the second quarter of 2021, particularly in the largest markets, according to Avison Young. This trend was especially apparent in the Greater Toronto Area. The robust pace of vaccinations has...
Bridgeport, CTwestfaironline.com

Sikorsky Airport receiving $7M for upgrades, eying return of commercial service

Efforts to bring regular commercial flights back to Sikorsky Memorial Airport are gaining momentum, as the state Bond Commission approved $7 million for upgrades to the facility. The Economic and Community Development grant will be used for pavement rehabilitation on Runway 11-29, fence installation, and an environmental assessment and initial...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Healthcare Leaders Identify Top Digital Transformation Priorities for Healthcare

A new Lumeon survey lists improving patient access, team coordination, and improving care quality as top wishes, but inadequate budgets, data silos, and inflexible EHRs remain as barriers. — While the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how huge a role technology can play in making the care process more efficient and convenient, simply revving up patient engagement tactics fall short of satisfying newly empowered patients, according to a recently released survey.
Retailbiometricupdate.com

Retail and commercial banks need to enhance digital security to safeguard clients

Now more than ever, the need for improved data security within financial services and banking institutions has taken center stage. Customers, both corporate and personal, need greater digital functionality. COVID-19 continues to cement the new normal and drive digital trends such as access to a wider variety of online banking services to the foreground.

Comments / 0

Community Policy