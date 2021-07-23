Associated's spending priorities: Commercial expansion, digital upgrade
Associated Banc-Corp is expected to announce a new growth plan by mid-September that includes an investment in improving its digital banking offers. Executives at the Green Bay, Wisconsin, company did not disclose Thursday how much they will spend on the initiative, or many other details about the plan. But by eliminating Associated’s previous expense guidance of $625 million for 2021, they signaled that the effort will cost a significant sum of money.www.americanbanker.com
