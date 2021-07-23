Cancel
Miami Dolphins player hosts football clinic for hometown youth in Springfield

By Katrina Kincade
WWLP 22News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield native and now Miami Dolphins defensive end, Christian Wilkins, hosted a football clinic at central high school today. “When I was a kid this is something I always would’ve wanted. I’m here just to give back to the community, give back to the kids. This is something I’ve always wanted to do and imagined doing since I was a kid. Just being able to come back to my community after doing successful things in my life and career and being able to give back,” Wilkins told 22News.

