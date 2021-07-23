Cancel
Leading Websites Report Outages After Akamai Glitch

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, England — Major websites and services, including those of banking, shipping, and technology companies, faced outages on July 22 due to the widespread service disruption of cloud services provider Akamai Technologies. Users reported issues with websites and services like e-commerce firm Amazon, digital wallet service Paytm, and YouTube, among other major firms and brands. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, however, said […]

