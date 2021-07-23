Leading Websites Report Outages After Akamai Glitch

Dangerous things, software updates. Push the wrong button and they can be as devastating as any Chinese cyberattack, plunging parts of the Internet into darkness. The lights temporarily went out for some of the world's most popular websites last month when a customer of Fastly, a content delivery network (CDN), stumbled over a nasty bug in some code. This month's culprit is Akamai, another CDN whose keyboard-tapping engineers ran into a similarly pestilent bug and brought down websites including Barclays, HSBC, British Airways and Airbnb, as reported by Sky News.