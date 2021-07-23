Cyber Attackers Will Have Weaponized Tech Environments To Harm Or Kill Humans By 2025: Report

As a result of the mass proliferation of the internet and the fact that much of the developed world's economy and critical infrastructures depend on the internet to function on a daily basis, the resulting scenario has several upsides and downsides in a broad context. The upsides are clearly manyfold, as the internet serves as one of the greatest inventions of our society. The internet, especially now with the digital transformation taking place in recent years, is a tool that connects us all and allows for unprecedented efficiency, innovation, creativity, and communication.