Cyber Attackers Will Have Weaponized Tech Environments To Harm Or Kill Humans By 2025: Report

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARTMOUTH, Mass. — A new study by research and advisory firm Gartner has estimated that cyber attackers will have weaponized Operational Technology (OT) environments to successfully harm or kill humans by the year 2025. Attacks on Operation Technology — hardware and software that monitors or controls equipment, assets, and processes — have become more common, as per a press release from Gartner. “Attacks have […]

