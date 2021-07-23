Oklahoma fugitive arrested in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports that shooting suspect Lee King, 27, was arrested in Dallas, Texas Thursday afternoon. Agents report he was arrested within hours of a tip coming into the OSBI tipline. Agents forwarded the information to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force who took King into custody without incident. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.kaynewscow.com
Comments / 0