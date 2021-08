Three people were killed Saturday night in Anne Arundel County when their SUV left a roadway and crashed, the county police said. The vehicle was traveling faster than the speed limit on Route 100 near Route 10 in the Pasadena area when it went off the road and into a culvert about 10:30 p.m., according to police. It began to turn over, struck a large tree and came to rest with the uprooted tree on top of the passenger compartment, police said.