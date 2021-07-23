IRI: Repurchasing, Service Consolidation Driving E-Commerce Gains

While online shopping is not a new trend, the pandemic brought it to new levels. According to Digital Commerce 360, online retail sales increased 32.4% year-over-year in 2020 and are up 39% in Q1 2021. For the food retail industry, the numbers are even more impactful. Prior to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Gallup reported that 81% of consumers never bought groceries online. Fast forward to 2020 and the reverse is true, with 79% of consumers ordering online, according to Supermarket News. Furthermore, a recent study by Coresight Research demonstrates that 60% of consumers now buy their groceries online and will continue to do so as the pandemic recedes.