The man widely considered one of the greatest surfers in the history of the sport, Kelly Slater, may have met his match with a distinct kind of NIMBY-ism. In this case, residents of the Coachella Valley town of La Quinta are fighting back against their desert town, which is more than 100 miles from the ocean, becoming California’s next surf destination. According to the Coachella Valley Independent newspaper, locals have raised some $66,000 to fight the development of Coral Mountain Resort, a massive 386-acre project with a 16-acre Slater-branded surfable wave pool as its unusual selling point.