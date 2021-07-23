Cancel
Google fixing two search bugs; review snippets and soft 404 detection

By Barry Schwartz
Searchengineland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has confirmed it is fixing two search related bugs that impact what is shown and displayed in the Google search results. The issues are with review stars showing in the search results and how Google processes soft 404 documents. The two issues seem to be unrelated but are both being addressed and fixed by Google.

