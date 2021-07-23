Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas may finally hit temperature milestone nearly 1 month late

By AccuWeather
KTSA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather in Dallas this summer has been warm but not all that hot, which has resulted in Big D having not yet experienced a triple-digit temperature in 2021. On average, Dallas experiences its first 100-degree day on July 1 and the city came close on that day this year, with the mercury topping out at 98 degrees. Dallas also flirted with the century mark a few other times this month, but AccuWeather forecasters say the city is likely to notch its first day of the year at 100 as the end of the month nears.

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Kansas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Drought#Big D#Accuweather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

Bipartisan negotiators unveil 2,702-page infrastructure bill

After days of deliberation, senators who negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package unveiled the legislative text of the massive proposal Sunday night. The 2,702-page bill was released after weeks of deliberation among a bipartisan group of 10 senators and members of the administration. The bill, worth $550 billion in new spending,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy