10 Best Used SUVs Under $10,000

The Ford Edge has proven to be quite a popular vehicle at Consumer Reports in recent months as the crossover has routinely racked up accolades from the research organization. The 2018 Edge made the cut as one of CR‘s most reliable mid-size crossovers, while the 2014-2015 Edge was named one of the best and most affordable used vehicles for teenagers. The recently refreshed 2021 Ford Edge was also recently named one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, as well as one of the best mid-size crossovers with standard safety features for under $35k. Now, the 2021 Ford Edge has earned yet another distinction from Consumer Reports, making its list of the 10 best SUVs on sale today.