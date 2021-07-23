Cancel
Buying Cars

10 Best Used SUVs Under $10,000

By Chris O'Neill
autotrader.com
 9 days ago

Looking for an affordable SUV that’ll serve you for years to come? You’re in the right place. Here we’ve outlined 10 great used SUV options for anyone looking to spend around $10,000 on their next vehicle. 1. 2009 Acura RDX. Acura introduced the RDX for the 2007 model year and...

Related
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Edge Makes Consumer Reports’ 10 Best SUVs List

The Ford Edge has proven to be quite a popular vehicle at Consumer Reports in recent months as the crossover has routinely racked up accolades from the research organization. The 2018 Edge made the cut as one of CR‘s most reliable mid-size crossovers, while the 2014-2015 Edge was named one of the best and most affordable used vehicles for teenagers. The recently refreshed 2021 Ford Edge was also recently named one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, as well as one of the best mid-size crossovers with standard safety features for under $35k. Now, the 2021 Ford Edge has earned yet another distinction from Consumer Reports, making its list of the 10 best SUVs on sale today.
Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Forester Scores Best SUV Under $25,000 With Standard Safety Tech

How safe is the 2021 Subaru Forester? Consumer Reports ranked the Forester the best compact SUV under $25,000 that comes with standard active safety systems. Shoppers looking for an SUV with standard safety technology don't have to buy an expensive luxury car. Check out the nine best models here. A new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the 2021 Subaru Forester now scores the best compact SUV under $25,000 for its standard safety systems.
Buying CarsNewsweek

10 Cars And SUVs With The Best Air Conditioning

In the summertime, there's nothing quite like the feeling of sweet relief that washes over when the air conditioning kicks into high gear pushing out the hot, moist air that's been trapped in your car as it bakes in the sunshine. The vehicles on this list deliver air conditioning better...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

3 Best AWD SUVs of 2021 According to TrueCar

Perhaps you live in an area where snow days are commonplace. Or, maybe you’re after a vehicle that’s capable of taking on uneven terrain and unpaved roads. Whatever the case may be, if you’re in the market for an all-wheel drive (AWD) SUV, you’ve got plenty of options to consider. But when it comes to choosing the best AWD SUV? These new SUVs make up the three best AWD SUVs of 2021, reports TrueCar.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best and Most Reliable SUVs That Consumer Reports Recommends

With so many options on the market, it can be hard to narrow it down. Consumer Reports selected some of the most reliable SUVs available for 2021, and there is plenty of variety. Consumer Reports studies a variety of issues such as squeaky brakes, defective interior components, and expensive out-of-warranty repairs. The vehicles on this list had fewer instances of these problems.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

The New Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek Score 10-Best SUVs To Buy Now

The 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Subaru Outback, and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek just scored The 10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now. See why they rank so high. What are the ten best SUVs you can buy this summer? According to new scoring from Consumer Reports (by subscription), the 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Subaru Outback, and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek are three of the ten best SUVs to buy now.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best Safe SUVs for Teens, According to the IIHS and Consumer Reports

Letting your teenager drive on the roads can be a scary transition. It can be a little less scary knowing you are sending your teen out in a safe vehicle. Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) compiled a list of the best safe SUVs for teens to help with the process. All of the options on this list are under $20,000 and can be purchased used.
CarsCarscoops

QOTD: What’s The Best-Looking SUV Of All Time?

Everyone, from Volkswagen to Lamborghini, from BMW to Rolls Royce, and from Chevy to Cadillac is focused on making as many SUVs as possible. While there are a lot of important questions to ask about them, one of the most important is, of course, which one looks the best?. The...
Home & GardenPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Review: The Right Path

While it may look totally new, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder hasn't completely ripped up last year's blueprints. From a mechanical standpoint, nearly everything is the same – the continuously variable transmission is the only thing that Nissan switched out, praise be. But you wouldn't know this was a refresh simply by looking at it.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2013 Toyota Tundra Dominates as the Best Used Full-Size Truck Under $20,000

When the 2013 Toyota Tundra first hit dealerships, U.S. News & World Report called it the 2013 Best Full-Size Pickup Truck for the Money. While several new Tundra models have been introduced since 2013, this used Tundra still has plenty to offer pickup shoppers. As a matter of fact, Kelley Blue Book recently tapped the 2013 Tundra as the best used full-size truck under $20,000. Let’s find out why.
Buying CarsTelegraph

The five best new small SUVs

The town-friendly SUV is something of an anachronism. After all, SUVs derive from old-school off-roaders, designed for use in countryside where the going was tough. But as the SUV became the ultimate must-have accessory, it followed that smaller versions that make more sense in urban environments were always going to appea.

