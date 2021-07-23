Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

New Associated Bank CEO eyeing growth after hearing message ‘to be bold’

By Arthur Thomas
Biz Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Harmening has been with Associated Bank since April and the new chief executive officer is now working on plans for the Green Bay-based bank to more aggressively pursue growth in the future. Harmening said…

biztimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Executive Officer#In The Future#Ceo#New Associated Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Towne Bank (TOWN) Names Brad E. Schwartz President and CEO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TowneBank (NASDAQ: Towne) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Brad Schwartz as President and Chief Operating Officer succeeding J. Morgan Davis who will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Businessdallassun.com

Preferred Commerce Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Preferred Commerce Appoints Health Care Industry Executive Mark Centolella as Chief Operating Officer. WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) announced today that Mark Centolella has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, bringing another seasoned leader to the Company's Management Team. Mark Centolella...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Former CEO of Deutsche Bank Italia to chair new alternative funds group

Gardant, the new Group entirely specialised in credit servicing and investment in illiquid and impaired loans, will "become operative in the next few weeks" under the chair of Flavio Valeri, former CEO of Deutsche Bank Italia. The controlling shareholder of the new group continues to be the American investment fund...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Maestro Health Announces New CEO for Next Phase of Company Growth

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. After nearly two years at the helm, Craig Maloney, current CEO of Maestro Health, has decided to pursue a new opportunity. Under his leadership, Maestro Health successfully navigated a transformation of the organization, building new management teams, and overall, pushing healthcare innovation. We are grateful for all his contributions and wish him well.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

EyeGate Skyrockets After It Names a New CEO and Plans for an Acquisition

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) - Get Report skyrocketed Tuesday after the biotech named Brian Strem as president and CEO, while announcing it had signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire specialty pharmaceutical company Bayon Therapeutics. Shares of the Waltham, Mass., company were soaring 112.5% to $6.63 on Tuesday. Strem, whose...
Denver, CObizwest.com

Colorado Bioscience Association CEO stepping down

DENVER — Jennifer Jones Paton, Colorado Bioscience Association CEO since 2018, is leaving the organization. “Jennifer led the Colorado Bioscience Association through a period of extraordinary growth for life sciences in our state. Her leadership in rebranding CBSA and work to champion the ecosystem has raised our profile with Colorado’s business community, and investors and partners across the country,” board chairman Bob Reddy said in a prepared statement. “She worked closely with the talented CBSA team to support members’ needs during the pandemic with virtual education and digital engagement. We will miss Jennifer, and we look forward to identifying a new leader who can build on her accomplishments.”
Businessaithority.com

Functionize Solidifies Growth Trajectory with New CEO and Key Strategic Investor

Functionize, creator of the first AI-powered testing platform, announced a strategic investment led by Wipro Ventures alongside the appointment of Gary Messiana as CEO. Together, these updates will drive the company’s continuing mission to transform test automation. The financing will be used to strengthen Functionize’s proprietary AI technology, which transforms test automation for web applications. This strategic investment comes after the company’s $16 million series A in 2019 led by Gary Little, with Wipro Ventures joining follow-on investments from John Mumford, founder of Crosspoint Capital Partners, among others.
Iowa Statekilrradio.com

Iowa State Bank Names New CEO

(Algona)--The board of directors of Iowa State Bank have named a new President & CEO. The board announced that Laurie Vitzthum will become the new President & CEO on August 2nd. Vitzthum will lead the $400 million community bank and its 51 employees in Algona, Ruthven, Corwith, and Wesley. Vitzthum...
Hartford Business

Hartford Land Bank names new CEO

The deputy commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection has stepped down from his role to take the reins at the Hartford Land Bank. The land bank’s board of directors announced Monday that Arunan Arulampalam has been appointed CEO. He will take over for Carey Shea, who has served as interim executive director since February.
Businessmartechseries.com

Talkwalker Accelerates Growth with Tod Nielsen Appointed as New Global CEO

The new appointment will consolidate Talkwalker’s position as a leading consumer intelligence platform. Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence company, announced today that Tod Nielsen has been appointed the new global CEO. A SaaS and software platform visionary, Nielsen will succeed Robert Glaesener, who will become chairman of the board of directors and will help oversee the successful transition.
Businessprotocol.com

Ex-Intel CEO Bob Swan joins a16z as new growth partner

After a storied career running megacompanies from eBay to Intel — even Webvan — Bob Swan is joining Andreessen Horowitz's growth fund to help its portfolio companies achieve the same scale. "There's more and more capital being put to work by more and more players, therefore I think success is...
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Savings Bank of Mendocino County promotes new CEO

As of July 1, Savings Bank of Mendocino County is under new leadership. Stacy Starkey, president of the bank since earlier this year, has been promoted to chief executive officer as well. This follows the retirement of Scott Yandell, the previous owner of this title. “If I could design the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Calibrus, Inc. (CALB) Appoints Millicent Tracey to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. California BanCorp (Nasdaq: CALB), the parent company of California Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced that Millicent C. Tracey has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.
Businessaithority.com

Babel Finance Appoints Edmond Lau as CFO Following $40 Million Series A Funding

Lau’s Accomplished, Diverse Experience in Financial Industry to Bolster Firm’s Risk Management, Compliance Capabilities. Babel Finance, a leading global cryptocurrency financial services provider, announced the appointment of Edmond Lau as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The announcement comes amid the company’s rapid global expansion, following the completion of its US$40 million Series A funding round in May this year.
Restaurantsfb101.com

BurgerFi Appoints Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its Board of Directors

BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, has appointed Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its board of directors, effective July 14, 2021. Lopez-Blanco’s appointment follows the sudden passing of board member Steven Berrard announced on June 10, 2021. Lopez-Blanco has also been named as the chair of the audit committee and will be serving on the compensation committee and nominating governance committee.
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Associated Press

Associated Bank Launches Personal Loans Powered by Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced Associated Bank, a leading Midwest regional bank, has launched enhanced personal loan capabilities including a seamless, digital experience enabled by Upstart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005358/en/. Quote from Brent Tischler, Executive Vice...
Palm Beach County, FLbocaratontribune.com

Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The School District of Palm Beach County has announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mike Burke will serve as interim superintendent of schools while a national search is conducted to select a permanent replacement. School Board Members voted unanimously to offer him the position. Mr. Burke has a lengthy career with the district, holding the distinction as the longest-serving member of the District’s Executive Leadership team. He will officially take over as interim superintendent once the School Board approves his contract at their July 28 Board meeting. This appointment will not prohibit him from applying for the permanent position. As CFO, Mr. Burke is tasked with overseeing the $3.8 billion School District Budget. To learn more about Mr. Burke, click here for his bio. Kudos to Chairman Barbieri and members of the School Board for moving swiftly to select a seasoned executive to provide stability during the leadership transition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy