New Associated Bank CEO eyeing growth after hearing message ‘to be bold’

DENVER — Jennifer Jones Paton, Colorado Bioscience Association CEO since 2018, is leaving the organization. “Jennifer led the Colorado Bioscience Association through a period of extraordinary growth for life sciences in our state. Her leadership in rebranding CBSA and work to champion the ecosystem has raised our profile with Colorado’s business community, and investors and partners across the country,” board chairman Bob Reddy said in a prepared statement. “She worked closely with the talented CBSA team to support members’ needs during the pandemic with virtual education and digital engagement. We will miss Jennifer, and we look forward to identifying a new leader who can build on her accomplishments.”