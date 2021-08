By: KDKA-TV News Staff SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old boy is accused of stabbing and killing an 18-year-old in Fayette County. Police say they were called to Volek Road in Springhill Township late Monday night for a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Shawn Lee dead at the scene. According to the criminal complaint, a witness heard that Christopher Gaydos Jr. and Lee were in a fight and Lee had run away. Police say the witness told them that Gaydos got on a quad and tracked Lee down about a half-mile away on Volek Road. Police say the two got into another fight before Gaydos got out a knife and stabbed Lee once in the chest. According to police, the witness told them the two were intoxicated. Gaydos is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and aggravated assault.