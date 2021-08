Following the official announcement of the Steam Deck last week, the demand for the handheld system has been surprisingly high, with even Valve themselves confirming that not only did their website temporarily shut down due to an overwhelming amount of traffic but that shipments for the system have now likely been delayed into Q2 2022 to ensure that there is enough on release to satisfy the orders already placed. – If you were, however, hoping that the Steam Deck was going to be immune to scalpers, then a quick check of eBay has already proven that not only are they all over this, but the prices they’re asking for it are completely insane!