AUDIO: Saint Parrish Featuring Michael Christmas & Boski – “That’s My Lady Interlude”

R&B act Breonte has a new single out featuring Beeks, and the two tell opposing sides of relationship drama on “Uh Oh.” The song is titled around the ad-lib turned into a focal point of the song, but it applies well, as the song also depicts the moment that things start to go wrong in a relationship. The two singers do a good job of counter-balancing one another, telling both the male and female side to a story where neither person is necessarily in the right. It’s a tender song about things falling apart, and a showcase for both singers, who are working to establish themselves within the burgeoning R&B scene in the city. Listen to “Uh Oh.” below: