AUDIO: Saint Parrish Featuring Michael Christmas & Boski – “That’s My Lady Interlude”
It’s not every day that an interlude gets dropped as a single, but that’s the case for a new track from Saint Parrish. “That’s My Lady” features Michael Christmas and Boski, as well as some lo-fi sounding production. The song is mainly built around the hook, but we do get a verse on the track, and it feels as casual as the beat. The bars are largely humble brags about having the right woman that’s down for you, and enjoying being in love as well. The interlude tag obviously means something larger requiring an interlude is coming, so stay tuned, and check out “That’s My Lady” below:breakingandentering.net
