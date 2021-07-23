Cancel
Music

AUDIO: Saint Parrish Featuring Michael Christmas & Boski – “That’s My Lady Interlude”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day that an interlude gets dropped as a single, but that’s the case for a new track from Saint Parrish. “That’s My Lady” features Michael Christmas and Boski, as well as some lo-fi sounding production. The song is mainly built around the hook, but we do get a verse on the track, and it feels as casual as the beat. The bars are largely humble brags about having the right woman that’s down for you, and enjoying being in love as well. The interlude tag obviously means something larger requiring an interlude is coming, so stay tuned, and check out “That’s My Lady” below:

#Interlude#Michael Christmas Boski
Music

AUDIO: Breonte Featuring Beeks – “Uh Oh.”

R&B act Breonte has a new single out featuring Beeks, and the two tell opposing sides of relationship drama on “Uh Oh.” The song is titled around the ad-lib turned into a focal point of the song, but it applies well, as the song also depicts the moment that things start to go wrong in a relationship. The two singers do a good job of counter-balancing one another, telling both the male and female side to a story where neither person is necessarily in the right. It’s a tender song about things falling apart, and a showcase for both singers, who are working to establish themselves within the burgeoning R&B scene in the city. Listen to “Uh Oh.” below:
Music

AUDIO: Saint Klutch – “Pray”

Hybrid hip hop / pop / Christian artist Saint Klutch has a new single out, and he’s embracing his spirituality with “Pray.” The song is about feeling lost, and needing some help to move ahead in life. There’s also lines about working hard and striving to achieve your goals, which are universal themes even if you aren’t religious. A melodic hook kicks the track into a new dimension, complimenting Klutch’s honest, humble delivery. “Pray” is both a motivator and an affirmation from Saint Klutch. Check out the new track below:
Music

AUDIO: Kid Vibe Featuring Wavehi – “Step!”

Kid Vibe and Wavehi linked up for a new song, and the energy is high from start to finish. “Step!” is is built around a glitchy synth line, and overblown trap percussion that pushes the tempo even higher. In under two minutes, the song gets in and out, with a healthy amount of flexing and in your face vocal delivery. The enthusiasm is high, and plenty of internet-savvy artists have found a following with a similar sound to the track. There’s lots of potential for Kid Vibe to do some big things, and “Step!” showcases everything that he does well in a short amount of time. Listen to the track below:
Celebrities

Oh My Girl's Hyojung to feature as special DJ for 'Cultwo Show'

Oh My Girl's Hyojung is set to feature as a special DJ for 'Cultwo Show'. On July 20, WM Entertainment confirmed, "Oh My Girl's Hyojung will be the special DJ from 2PM to 4PM on July 20 KST for SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show'." The Oh My Girl member will be co-hosting the radio show alongside regular DJ Kim Tae Kyun.
Music

AUDIO: Peter J. Woods – “A Waste of Red Meat”

Harsh noise artist Peter J. Woods has a new album out today. With this 39-track-long experiment, Woods uses sonic combinations and fragmented samples to represent the breaking-down of objects, ideas, and experiences that culminate into the human experience. It’s intentionally not cohesive because that would be disingenuous with the irregularities of our conscious perceptions. While periods may feel unpleasant or be difficult to stomach, the album reflects the dissonance we face both cognitively and emotionally on a persistent basis. Enjoy the interludes of Woods speaking with food, cloth, and water among other things in his mouth as well.
Music

VIDEO: Carson Taylor – “Shadows”

Emerging pop artist Carson Taylor has a new single and video out. Directed by Brad Roehl, the visuals show Taylor out in the beautiful state of Oregon. He’s catching a vibe in Portland, in the forests, and near the water. The song is about lacking purpose and resenting yourself for it, so you become determined to crawl out of your comfort zone just to find some meaning. Stay tuned for more from Carson Taylor in the future.
Music

Trick Daddy Filmed Getting Into Altercation With Woman Outside Of Miami Club

Trick Daddy was a prominent rapper in the late ’90s/early 200os with Billboard Hot 100 hits such as “I’m A Thug” and “Let’s Go” featuring Twista and Lil Jon. But over the past two decades, his career has morphed into DUI arrests and social media fights with The Beyhive but not much music.
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Tori Roloff Shares ‘Touching’ Message Amid Heartbreak

Little People, Big World fans may know that Tori and Zach Roloff are going through a difficult time right now. As Tori works through the heartbreak, she’s still sharing “touching” messages with her fans on social media. As we reported, Tori recently had a miscarriage. Instead of announcing that she...
Celebrities

Chris Brown Appears To Respond To DaBaby Controversy

This weekend, DaBaby set off his latest controversy by spewing homophobic hate at the Rolling Loud festival, shaming his gay fans, and spreading harmful misinformation about AIDS and HIV. His comments have sparked rebuttals from Dua Lipa, Elton John, Amber Rose, Ts Madison, and plenty of others who were offended by his words. DaBaby keeps digging a deeper hole for himself to crawl out of though, "apologizing" and only making things worse by insinuating that his gay fans aren't the "nasty" ones with STDs.
Behind Viral Videos

Meet the woman whose record-breaking mouth gape went viral on TikTok

If you’re ever scrolling through TikTok and encounter a woman with style, a sense of humor, and an incredibly large mouth, you’ve most likely stumbled upon Guinness World Records title holder Samantha Ramsdell. The 31-year-old Connecticut resident is every dentist’s dream. With a larger-than-life mouth that stretches at a massive...

