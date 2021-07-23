Bob Seger masterpiece ‘Live Bullet’ finally available again on vinyl

Some old dogs learned new tricks when MTV came on the air 40 years ago. And some had the tricks already in their repertoire. They say that video killed the radio star, but some of those rock artists who were doing just fine on radio, thank you, were ready for their cameo - and then some. Many such artists hailed from the U.K. and Europe, where video was an established form of promotion for at least a decade and a half thanks to outlets available to air them. But there were also some acts on this side of the pond who were ready to meet the new boss.