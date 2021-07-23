Cancel
Bob Seger masterpiece ‘Live Bullet’ finally available again on vinyl

By JIM HARRINGTON
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Bob Seger’s brilliant “‘Live’ Bullet” — one of the greatest concert recordings in rock ‘n’ roll history — is finally available again on vinyl. Sure, you could’ve found it on CD, or streamed it online, very easily in recent years. But this multiplatinum offering from 1976, recorded live one year earlier at Cobo Hall in Seger’s hometown of Detroit, deserves to be heard on vinyl — which is the format that most long-time fans probably experienced it in the first place. (Although, some went the 8-track tape route instead.)

www.kansascity.com

