Local Olympian Lingo Compares Her '08 Games To This Olympics

An Olympic Games like no other. No fans in Tokyo, COVID-19 distancing protocols, and masks. While all that might look out-of-place compared to Olympics of the past, mask wearing is something that was previously needed. At the 2008 games in Beijing, Carrie Lingo was 11 years removed from her Cape Henlopen High School graduation. She was a member of the United States Field Hockey team and for several days had to don the mask very familiar to many us now. "It was very humid and there were days that we did have to wear masks just because of the air quality," Lingo remembered.