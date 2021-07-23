Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Local Olympian Lingo Compares Her '08 Games To This Olympics

By Matt Pencek
WBOC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Olympic Games like no other. No fans in Tokyo, COVID-19 distancing protocols, and masks. While all that might look out-of-place compared to Olympics of the past, mask wearing is something that was previously needed. At the 2008 games in Beijing, Carrie Lingo was 11 years removed from her Cape Henlopen High School graduation. She was a member of the United States Field Hockey team and for several days had to don the mask very familiar to many us now. "It was very humid and there were days that we did have to wear masks just because of the air quality," Lingo remembered.

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Olympian#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Alaskan Swimmer Lydia Jacoby’s Goggles Were Given to Her by Fellow Olympian

Don’t believe in good luck charms? Prepare to have the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Lydia Jacoby change your mind. On Monday, the 17-year-old Alaska native had the whole state on its feet with her mind-blowing win in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke. In the last lap of the race, she pulled ahead from behind to steal third place then second and then… Olympic Gold. And while the young gold medalist’s skill, vigor and confidence are all the good luck charms she needs, if you ask her, she’ll tell you her lucky pink goggles had a hand in her victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy