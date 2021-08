CSR-in-Action Opens Branch in Canada to Facilitate Access to African Markets - Joins Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada

Action Economics has noted late Monday afternoon that GoC yields were sharply lower across the curve, with the 10-year sliding nearly 11 basis points basis points to just over 1.13%%.The Y.S. 10-year by comparison, fell more than 12 basis points to under 1.18%. In equities, the S&P/TSX had dropped about 1.60% into the close. There was a decline in equities globally amid renewed market concerns around the pace of economic growth over the spike in Delta Covid cases. This led to a flight into bonds. Meanwhile, USD-CAD rallied to five-month highs of 1.2808, as WTI crude prices were crushed by over 8% on the session, to lows of US$65.61. Tuesday's docket is empty.