Child Tax Credit Payments Are Once a Month From July to December 2021

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

America is making history with how often the Child Tax Credit is being paid. For the first time, qualifying taxpayers are getting the credit on a monthly basis. According to the White House website, the expanded Child Tax Credit, part of the American Rescue Plan, “provides the largest Child Tax Credit ever and historic relief to the most working families ever—and as of July 15th, most families are automatically receiving monthly payments of $250 or $300 per child without having to take any action.”

MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals.

Posted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Another Relief Payment Come This Year?

(CBS New York) — Stimulus checks have helped families during COVID, especially those that lost income. The pandemic continues, as the Delta variant pushes case numbers up among the unvaccinated in many states. But life around the country is settling into a new normal, and economic conditions are generally improving. The rising economy isn’t lifting everyone, however. Some people’s finances have improved, while other people’s have not. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many states have already discontinued the federal unemployment bonus. Meanwhile, the federal eviction moratorium ends this week, and millions of people are still short of food and behind on bills. As of July 15, the new Child Tax Credit is helping some families. Despite the available aid, a fourth stimulus check might better serve those still in need. Can Americans expect another payment in 2021?
Income TaxWKRC

Tax refunds averaging $1,600 are on the way. Here's who gets the money.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The American Rescue Plan has provided direct payments to millions of Americans. The payments from that plan, signed into law in March, came on the heels of two other payments intended to ease the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. There's one part of President Joe Biden's plan that the IRS is still trying to pay.
Income TaxCleveland News - Fox 8

Stimulus checks: Where do we stand on more payments?

(WJW) — As some people are still waiting for their third stimulus check or their tax refund, others are wondering if more payments could be on the way. A Change.org petition urging Congress for $2,000 in monthly stimulus checks has reached more than 2.7 million signatures, nearing its goal of 3 million.
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit calculator: Check how much you'll get on Aug. 13

Millions of families received their first child tax credit payment in July and are slated to receive their second around Aug. 13. If you meet all of the eligibility requirements, your advance monthly payments could be up to $300 for each kid under 6 years old and $250 for each kid between ages 6 and 17. So did you receive more or less than you should have in that first payment? By answering a few quick questions with our child tax credit calculator, you can check.
SocietyNewsweek

Low-Income Families Using Child Tax Credit to Pay Bills and for Other Needs

Low-income families are using their Child Tax Credit money to pay bills and support their other needs, the Associated Press reported. The expanded credit is part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package he signed in March. Families are getting an average of $423 this month, and the Treasury Department estimates that 35.2 million families received payments in July.

