Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Cure HHT Announces Two New Treatment Centers for Rare Disease in Indianapolis, Indiana and Ann Arbor, Michigan

SFGate
 9 days ago

Thanks to a new program proposed by Cure HHT and funded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Cure HHT was able to collaborate with the American Thrombosis & Hemostasis Network (ATHN) to train Hemophilia Treatment Center (HTC) staff, identify the subspecialists necessary to provide HHT care, and establish a patient referral and treatment program for HHT patients. The first two such HHT-HTC Centers are now operational and accepting patients at the Michigan Medicine Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders Program (Ann Arbor, Michigan), and the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center (Indianapolis, Indiana).

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Medicine#Indianapolis#Ent#Cdc#Cdc#Athn#Monkton#Prweb#Cystic Fibrosis#Hht Center Of Excellence#Hht Centers Of Excellence#The Htc Centers#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Health Services
Related
Spokane, WAKXLY

Spokane is home to a new cancer treatment center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Almost two million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year. As of Thursday, Spokane is offering a destination treatment center with comprehensive oncology care. At the MultiCare Deaconess Cancer Center, that comprehensive care will take cancer treatment to the next level. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan health experts concerned about growth of COVID delta variant

DETROIT – As of Friday, July 30, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan has risen to 903,933 and 19,921 deaths. July 30, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 903,933; Death toll now at 19,921. The state is averaging about 750 new cases per day. The University of Michigan...
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Ohio

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan: 76% of Ann Arbor students vaccinated against COVID-19

ANN ARBOR – Seventy-six percent of students returning to University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus this fall say they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the school’s new vaccine data dashboard. U-M says all self-reported vaccinations have been confirmed. “This is an important and positive milestone as vaccination of...
WJTV.com

Forrest General Hospital offers new treatment option for heart disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General has announced a new treatment option for patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The new technology uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up kidney stones. It is now available to treat problematic calcium in the coronary arteries that can reduce blood flow in the heart.
treatmentmagazine.com

Caron Aims to Elevate Treatment with New Research Center

Plus: Recovia to open another location, a Hazelden webinar to help counselors deal with the opioid crisis, and registration for NAATP conference. Caron Treatment Centers has a research facility in the works—the Fran and Doug Tieman Center for Research—that will enhance its ability to provide cutting-edge addiction care and push the field as a whole forward. Focused on brain chemistry and medical research, the center will be located on the campus of Caron’s headquarters in Wernersville, Pa.
dbusiness.com

Renaissance Venture Capital in Ann Arbor Announces Closing of New Fund at $77.5M

Ann Arbor based Renaissance Venture Capital has announced a closure of its Fourth Fund with $77.5 million. Overall, the venture capital firm has closed more than $280 million in funding over the past 13 years. “Through our Renaissance Funds, we’ve created a model that shows how a combination of capital...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy