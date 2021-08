North America was hit by “the most extreme summer heatwave” in June. According to analyses from the nonprofit group Berkeley Earth, the North American region experienced temperatures a whopping 20 degrees Celsius (or 36 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than average during the month of June. In Canada, a village in British Columbia named Lytton was hit by the hottest temperature ever recorded in the area on June 29, hitting an incredible 49.6 degrees Celcius (121 degrees Fahrenheit), as compared to its usual averages of 20 to 30 degrees Celcius (68 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit) in June.