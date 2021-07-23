Cancel
Rockford, IL

Hot, Humid, & Hazy This Weekend, Severe Weather Possible Saturday

By Joey Marino
MyStateline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat and humidity was much more noticeable yesterday. Thanks to a warm southerly breeze, afternoon highs at most of our local airports fell a few-degree short of the 90° mark. With the 90s in mind, the Rockford Airport has observed an astounding 17 90-degree days so far this year. This already puts us 2 days above what we see on average for the ENTIRE year. Crazy huh? What’s even more crazy is that number will more than likely be in the 20s by the time we’re heading into the middle of next week.

