Shore Things – Crystal River

Often described as a combination of fishing, snorkeling and treasure hunting, scalloping is a longtime Florida tradition in the Big Bend region of Florida. And some of the best scalloping anywhere in the Sunshine State can be found in Crystal River, where scalloping season runs from July 1 through September 24. With just a short boat ride, snorklers can hunt for sweet bay scallops in just three to eight feet of water along the grassy beds in the Gulf of Mexico. For those who don’t own a boat (or have a friend who does), boats and gear can be rented from multiple outfitters and guided scalloping excursions are also offered. Of course, the best part of scalloping is being able to eat the day’s catch. Gorgeous swimmable springs and a vast network of rivers, lakes, marshlands and mangroves make Crystal River a haven for kayaking, canoeing, fishing and tubing. Also, the area is the only place in the country where one can legally swim with manatees.