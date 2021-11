MECOSTA COUNTY — Mike Mohr has a new title to add to his name. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office recently promoted Sgt. Mohr to Det./Sgt. Mohr. “I am excited about the promotion,” Mohr told the Pioneer. “I am pleased because I have been working toward this. I put in a lot of work over my career and have had a lot of education and training and am ready for this step.”

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO