Recapping Adam Larsson’s Tenure with the Edmonton Oilers

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, now that the NHL Expansion Draft protected lists have been delivered to the Seattle Kraken, are there any surprises as far as the Oilers are concerned? Who is the most likely to be selected and why did GM Ken Holland choose to protect the players he did? Meanwhile, does the list have any affect on a possible deal with Adam Larsson or could there be a trade in the works for Ethan Bear? Finally, did the Andrew Ladd trade offer an indication as to what it would take the Oilers to trade James Neal?