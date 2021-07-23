Recapping Adam Larsson’s Tenure with the Edmonton Oilers
On Wednesday morning, Oil Country woke up to the stunning news that the Edmonton Oilers’ unrestricted free agent alternate captain Adam Larsson had signed a four-year deal worth $16 million with the Seattle Kraken. The 28-year-old defenceman’s sudden exit was a poetic bookend to his five years in Edmonton, which began in equally shocking fashion, on June 29, 2016, when he was dealt to the Oilers by the New Jersey Devils for star forward Taylor Hall.thehockeywriters.com
