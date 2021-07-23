Cancel
Waiting for takeoff: Airport recovery coming more slowly for San Antonio than other Texas cities

By Randy Diamond
expressnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe terminals at San Antonio International Airport are crowded again as travelers return to the skies, but they’re finding fewer planes to get them to their destinations. With the number of flights still down a quarter from pre-pandemic levels, San Antonio has seen the slowest recovery of any major airport in Texas, both in terms of departing planes and available seats.

