Calbee Launches Almond Nut Chips

By Press Release
nosh.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStraight from the San Joaquin Valley in California where the climate is ideal for growing, the high-quality almonds used in these one-of-a-kind nut chips are sourced from Naraghi Family Farms. With a history of producing the best and most delicious almonds for four generations, this family takes great care in giving back to the land with their modern, sustainable farming practices. These include the use of efficient irrigation, solar power, whole orchard recycling, composting, pest and weed management, and enhancing the habitat for pollinating bees.

