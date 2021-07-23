Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon's Kylee Watson to play on Team USA's 3x3 U23 team

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon forward Kylie Watson's summer just got a little busier. On Friday, she was named to Team USA's 3x3 U23 Nations League team, which will compete next in France at the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League. This will not be Watson's first Team USA experience. She won a gold medal...

