The New Prague High School bowling team has been having a stellar year as the five person team has a 16-0 record and is now ranked first in the state. “We have a great group,” said Coach Allen Pankow on Wednesday, Oct. 27, during the team’s home meet at Strike Force Bowl in New Prague. New Prague won their two matches at that home meet, which helped bump them up from being ranked third in the state to number one. ”It’s been a pleasure coaching them,” said Coach Pankow. He has been coaching the group since they were in the fourth and fifth grades. Also coaching the team are Steve Huiras and Darrin Pomije.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO