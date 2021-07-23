How to beat the Frog King in Death’s Door

Starting out Death's Door you'll quickly learn that even some basic enemies can catch you off guard and send you back to a checkpoint. Throughout the game, you'll have the opportunity to increase your max health as well as your max magic power by finding shrines off the beaten path. There are a few that are really easy to find, but others that will leave you scratching your head. In this Death's Door Shrine Location guide we'll go over each shrine type, their location, and what requirements you might need to get access. We'll do our best to remain spoiler-free but will at minimum be naming which magic power you'll need to get access to a shrine.