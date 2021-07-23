Bozeman Area Live Music Events This Weekend
WOW, there's a lot going on this weekend. Fairs, festivals, rodeos and bands. What sounds good to you?. Friday, July 23rd: TRACE ADKINS with special guest Parmalee - at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, part of the Big Sky Country State Fair. Two separate ticket options: General Admission and Reserved Seating! General Admission offered at just $32.50, gets you stage-side viewing. Reserved Seating is $37.50, gets you your choice of seat in the covered section of the grandstand.mooseradio.com
