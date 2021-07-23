Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Red Bull left with £1.3m repair bill over Silverstone crash – Christian Horner

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iU5iz_0b5zJleR00
Christian Horner has revealed the accident at Silverstone has cost Red Bull £1.3million in damages (PA). (PA Archive)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed Lewis Hamilton’s crash with Max Verstappen has left his team with a £1.3million repair bill.

In a column published on Friday evening, Horner also said Red Bull were still weighing up whether to lodge an official review of Hamilton’s “lenient” sanction and claimed Hamilton “did not show the necessary restraint” in his victory celebrations following Sunday’s explosive British Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Verstappen collided at 180mph at Copse corner on the opening lap of the Silverstone race.

Verstappen hit the tyre barrier at 51G and spent six hours in a hospital in Coventry before he was given the all-clear.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty after he was deemed “predominantly at fault” for the accident, but he recovered from the punishment to win, and reduce the championship deficit from 33 points to eight.

He celebrated his victory in front of the 140,000 fans at Silverstone, leading Verstappen to tweet from hospital that his rival was “disrespectful” and “unsportsmanlike”.

In a lengthy column, published to the Red Bull website, Horner said: “It is no secret that we felt at the time, and still feel, that Hamilton was given a light penalty for this type of incident.

“Given the severity of the incident and the lenient penalty, we are reviewing all data and have the right to request a review. We are therefore still looking at the evidence and considering all of our sporting options.

“The other significant factor is the cost-cap element of this. That crash has cost us approximately USD1.8million and an accident like that has massive ramifications in a budget cap era.

“I am also still disappointed about the level of celebrations enjoyed in the wake of the accident.

“The Mercedes team were aware of the gravity of the crash, with Max widely reported as having been hospitalised and requiring further checks.

“It is unimaginable not to inform your driver of the situation, moreover to protect your driver in case they do not show the necessary restraint in celebrating, particularly when it was as a result of an incident he was penalised for.”

Horner continued his criticism of Hamilton for his role in the first-lap crash.

He added: “The reality is that Hamilton has met his match in a car that is now competitive, and I agree that both drivers need to show each other respect, but Hamilton was the aggressor on Sunday.

“I also felt the narrative that Max was being ‘overly aggressive’ was unjustified. You only have to look at the fact Max has zero penalty points on his licence and has not been found guilty of any on-track misjudgements in recent years.

“The aggressive 17-year-old F1 rookie Max Verstappen that Hamilton is referring to is not the Max Verstappen of today, just as Hamilton is not the same driver he was when he entered the sport.”

Hamilton and Verstappen will lock horns at the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend, the final round before Formula One’s summer break.

Horner concluded: “I spoke to Max on Monday morning and he felt like he’d done a few rounds with Tyson Fury.

“He was battered and bruised but feeling lucky and grateful to the medical team, as we all are, and in true Max style he was already trying to put it out of his mind and look ahead to Hungary.”

Comments / 1

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#British#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Country
Hungary
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsthehighlandsun.com

Verstappen’s Grand Prix crash cost Red Bull $2.4 million, says Horner

Max Verstappen’s collision with Lewis Hamilton in the British Grand Prix has “massive ramifications” for a team operating under Formula 1’s budget cap, according to Red Bull principal Christian Horner, who said the crash cost the team $US1.8 million ($2.4 million). Key points:. Verstappen crashed out of Sunday’s race after...
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton's Silverstone crash with Max Verstappen has cost Red Bull £1.3MILLION to repair the Dutchman's car as Christian Horner reveals his team are considering appealing 'lenient' punishment handed to Mercedes star

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed Lewis Hamilton's crash with Max Verstappen has left his team with a £1.3million repair bill. In a column published on Friday evening, Horner also said Red Bull were still weighing up whether to lodge an official review of Hamilton's 'lenient' sanction and claimed Hamilton 'did not show the necessary restraint' in his victory celebrations following Sunday's explosive British Grand Prix.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

After harsh accusations on behalf of Max Verstappen and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, Formula 1 chiefs and the Mercedes team have strongly condemned the racist abuse that Lewis Hamilton was subjected to on social media after the controversial British Grand Prix. We talked to Motorsport Network F1 editor Jon Noble to go through every detail of the eventful racing weekend.
MotorsportsESPN

Red Bull requests review of Hamilton's Silverstone penalty

Red Bull has lodged a formal petition to review the penalty that Lewis Hamilton received at the British Grand Prix following his collision with Max Verstappen. The contact between the two cars on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix resulted in Verstappen crashing out of the race at over 180 mph and going to hospital for precautionary checks.
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

'It is an amateur's mistake and a DESPERATE one': Red Bull chief Christian Horner fumes at Lewis Hamilton for 'unacceptable' driving that led to first-lap crash with Max Verstappen at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was accused of risking Max Verstappen’s life in the 180mph collision that overshadowed the Briton’s victory at Silverstone on Sunday. Verstappen, who was taken to hospital for checks, also called him ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unsportsmanlike’ after their opening-lap collision in front of 140,000 fans. But Hamilton, 36, said he...
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Labour peer accuses Red Bull boss Christian Horner of giving online 'racists an excuse to let fly their vitriol and evil' at Lewis Hamilton - after his scathing criticism of Brit for his role in 180mph crash with title rival Max Verstappen

Christian Horner has been accused of giving 'racists an excuse to let fly their vitriol and evil' at Lewis Hamilton following his criticism of the Mercedes driver after Sunday's British Grand Prix. Lord Hain, vice-chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Formula One, believes Horner will 'regret' the remarks...
Motorsportsracer.com

Red Bull considering Hamilton penalty review after $1.8m crash

Red Bull is considering asking for a review of Lewis Hamilton’s penalty in the British Grand Prix after revealing the cost of the damage to Max Verstappen’s car at $1.8 million. Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty at Silverstone after he made contact with Verstappen’s right-rear wheel at Copse...
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton blames 'aggressive' Max Verstappen for first-lap crash which saw the Red Bull driver taken to hospital, insisting 'he did not give me the space'... before Brit won to close gap in Championship to eight points

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Max Verstappen was at fault for the crash that led to the latter being taken to hospital. Hamilton won the British Grand Prix on Saturday but was involved in a crash with Verstappen in the the first lap. Describing Verstappen's driving style as 'aggressive', Hamilton...

Comments / 1

Community Policy