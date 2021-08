An Alabama doctor has described the excruciating experience of treating dying Covid-19 patients who wish they’d gotten the vaccine.“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” Dr Brytney Cobia wrote in a Facebook post. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”Dr Cobia, a physician at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, says she tries to use the tragedies to encourage others to get the shot.“A few days later when I call time...