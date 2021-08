Nintendo, Suda51, and Grasshopper Manufacture, have unleashed a fresh new trailer for No More Heroes 3 on the Nintendo Switch system ahead of the game’s release next month. The latest No More Heroes trailer introduces you to the various Alien bosses which make up the Galactic Superhero Rankings which Travis will have to face on his journey. The game looks just as wacky as its predecessors, perhaps even more so! No More Heroes 3 launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on 27th August.