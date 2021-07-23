Cancel
Hancock County, MS

Jeff Hair announces intent to run for Hancock County Coroner in Nov. special election

By Echo staff
Sea Coast Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hair on Friday announced his intent to qualify as a candidate for Hancock County’s coroner. Hair lost to former Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk in 2019. Faulk announced his resignation this week citing that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and had been undergoing numerous treatments in Hancock County, at Memorial Hospital Gulfport and at the Emory Winship Institute in Atlanta, Ga.

