Apparel

Let This GQ Staffer Teach You the Power of a Great Tie

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Quarantine had some of us questioning if we'd ever wear anything but sweats again. But for Willa Bennett—noted suit enthusiast and GQ's senior manager of social media—nothing could be further from the truth. After her impeccably stylish dad passed down a handful of ties last year, Willa spent the rest of lockdown “daydreaming about wearing them into the world.” Now, at long last, she's back out there knotting up neckwear with the best of 'em.

Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Designers & Collectionstokyofashion.com

Japanese Model & Drag Queen in Harajuku w/ Rainbow Hair, FR2UME Top, Calvin Klein Mini Denim Skirt, Pop Tartz Bag & Dolls Kill Thigh Boots

Easily catching our attention on the streets of Harajuku one evening is Aran, a 20-year-old Japanese model and drag queen. Sporting a partially-shaved head with multicolored braids styled in twin buns, Aran stepped out in a black FR2UME cropped tank top with contrasting pink side stripes. He paired his top with a pink Calvin Klein distressed mini denim skirt and finished off his outfit with black thigh-high pointy heeled boots from Dolls Kill. Aran embellished his style with accessories such as a pink wide leather spiked choker, silver chain necklaces, a pink chain lock necklace, pink sunglasses and a pink mask, most of which are from Ali Express. In addition, he is also carrying a pink Pop Tartz chain strap crossbody bag.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wore Skinny Jeans for a Decade But Now Only Wear This Denim Trend

Influencer Erin Busbee recently shared with us a few trends she’s been wearing on repeat this season. As she mentioned here, relaxed jeans have been taking priority over the skinny jeans she’s worn for over a decade. We thought there could be interest in learning more about why the loose denim trend is a front-runner for her. You know, in case you’re interested in adding a fresh pair of jeans into your offering.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

This Is How You Do Black Tie Now

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. Yes, Cannes is home to the renowned film festival—but the festival itself is also an excuse for the famous and fabulous to get together, get dressed up, and have a good time (and maybe even raise some money for a good cause). So if you're young hotshot model Alton Mason and you find yourself in the south of France with the amFAR Gala to support AIDS research on your dance card, you know what to do: dress with utter abandon. And while Mason's look isn't for everyone—nobody needs to see your sternum at the wedding you're attending next weekend—he reminds us that even formal eveningwear can be approached with a sense of joy. And really good shades.
TV & Videosthezoereport.com

The Zoe Report Recaps: Amazon's Making The Cut, Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6, Plus How To Shop The Winning Looks

Spoilers for Making the Cut, season 2 ahead! With just two episodes to go until next week’s finale, the stakes are higher than ever on Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut — and this week’s episodes see some of this season’s most impressive looks thus far. Here’s what to expect from the thrilling runway shows, and how to buy the winning pieces on Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.
Beauty & FashionFinancial Times

The best sleepwear brands for steamy nights

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. Nightwear in the summer can leave you hot and bothered. These brands mix natural fabrics with sophisticated details that regulate your body temperature and help keep you cool. Sleeper. Former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and...
RetailPosted by
GQMagazine

Best Sellers: 21 Things GQ Readers Couldn't Stop Buying in July

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The GQ Recommends team spends a hell of a lot of time digging through deals and drops to bring you well-informed buying advice, from deep dives on the coziest comforters to our weekly Best New Menswear posts to curated intel on the finest swim trunks you can score at Amazon. These 21 best sellers below resonated hard in July—so we gathered them here, figuring that if everyone else liked what they saw, you might, too. Check 'em out, subscribe to the GQ Recommends newsletter, and drop us a line if there’s anything you've been hunting for that could use our help.
ApparelIn Style

This $75 Silk Slip Dress Keeps Selling Out

The calendar may read 2021, but as far as fashion is concerned, it might as well be 1991. Along with bucket hats, fitted vests, and jelly sandals, silk slip dresses are back. They've been making their comeback for years now, and we recently spotted the effortless style on celebrities from Kendall Jenner to the queen of '90s fashion herself, Jennifer Aniston. Comfortable, sleek, and easy to dress up or down, silk slip dresses have major staying power, and it's no surprise that brands and shoppers are once again embracing the retro item.
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

Jill Biden proves you should find a garment you love and keep it

The game of first lady fashion is one played 12 months a year, at pretty much any time, watched by a global mass of avid spectators who care for reasons national, personal and political. Participants are drafted as soon as they get their jobs, whether they like it or not.Jill Biden has famously been a reluctant player (“It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear,” she told Vogue).Not for her the strategy of fashion diplomacy, mastered by Michelle Obama, wherein you champion a designer who bridges both your home country and a host...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What Does a Male Model Think On the Catwalk? Now You Know

Being a model may seem totally glamorous—think of all the free clothes and international travel!—but at the end of the day, it’s a job just like any other. On TikTok, male model Mathieu Simoneau is aiming to demystify stereotypes by offering an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at what a day in the life of a model really looks like (including the good, the bad, and the ugly).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham looks golden and gorgeous in chic cargo shorts

David and Victoria Beckham have had some pretty iconic fashion moments over the years, and their 22nd wedding anniversary seemed like the perfect time to walk down memory lane!. David posted some sweet photos in tribute to his wife on Sunday, reminiscing over some of their matching outfits over the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

‘SATC’ Fans Aren’t Too Happy With Sarah Jessica Parker Wearing Forever 21 on ‘And Just Like That’

Fendi. Manolo. Dior. All the above are on-brand for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) to wear on Sex and the City. After all, she’s the ultimate NYC style icon. So, when the 56-year-old actress was spotted wearing Forever 21 while filming And Just Like That, it’s safe to say that SATC stans were less than thrilled with the fashion choice. Carrie? In fast fashion?

