Let This GQ Staffer Teach You the Power of a Great Tie

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. Yes, Cannes is home to the renowned film festival—but the festival itself is also an excuse for the famous and fabulous to get together, get dressed up, and have a good time (and maybe even raise some money for a good cause). So if you're young hotshot model Alton Mason and you find yourself in the south of France with the amFAR Gala to support AIDS research on your dance card, you know what to do: dress with utter abandon. And while Mason's look isn't for everyone—nobody needs to see your sternum at the wedding you're attending next weekend—he reminds us that even formal eveningwear can be approached with a sense of joy. And really good shades.