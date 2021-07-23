Let This GQ Staffer Teach You the Power of a Great Tie
Quarantine had some of us questioning if we'd ever wear anything but sweats again. But for Willa Bennett—noted suit enthusiast and GQ's senior manager of social media—nothing could be further from the truth. After her impeccably stylish dad passed down a handful of ties last year, Willa spent the rest of lockdown "daydreaming about wearing them into the world." Now, at long last, she's back out there knotting up neckwear with the best of 'em.
