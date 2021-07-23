Cancel
Historic C-47 aircraft that flew on D-Day at Mason City Municipal Airport through Saturday

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — You’ll be seeing a historic C-47 World War II aircraft flying around Cerro Gordo County this weekend. The aircraft with the name “That’s All, Brother” was built in early 1944 and was the lead C-47 aircraft in a group of 800 C-47s that carried about 13,000 paratroopers to Normandy France on D-Day. The Commemorative Air Force Texas Wing currently owns and operates the plane.

