(WETM)- Peter Lowman owns a landscaping company. Like many businesses owners, he was forced to put his business on pause, for the most part, in the height of the pandemic. “I had no idea how long it was going to last, as far as the shutdown, because 70% of my business is installation and design. 30% is mowing,” says Lowman. “Mowing was not impacted because we were outdoors, where adversely affected me and other landscapers, the nurseries were closed. So normally I get start at the end of may, I start helping people, I buy my stock… I couldn’t do anything until mid-summer, because of the restrictions because the state of New York, slamming us…can’t do anything.”