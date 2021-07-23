Cancel
Technology

Feenstra raises concerns about 5G and weather reports

KGLO News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra suggests the expansion of 5G cellular communication could interfere with weather radar and the ability to get a decent forecast. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, addressed the topic during this week’s meeting of the U.S. House Science, Space and Technology Committee, saying it’s vital to have reliable eyes on the sky. “Getting accurate weather information can save both lives and livelihoods of those in my district,” Feenstra says. “We saw several tornadoes last week in Iowa.”

