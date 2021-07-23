Feenstra raises concerns about 5G and weather reports

WASHINGTON — Two Iowans spoke at a Senate hearing this week on cattle markets. Jon Schaben, the owner of Dunlap Livestock Auction, says something needs to be done to help independent producers. “With an increasing prevalence of extreme market shifts and the limited ability of producers to mitigate market risks in the cattle industry, it is imperative that we uplift the concerns of those in the production sector for this Senate Judiciary Committee hearing,” Schaben says. “Simply put, the beef supply chain begins with and relies upon thousands of independent cattle producers.”